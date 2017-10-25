'Round The Mound' set for Saturday morning

You could be part of the first ever Orange Mound 5K Walk/Run.

Round The Mound will start at the intersection of Pendleton and Deadrick. It will loop around the high school and neighborhood center before ending in front of the Historic Melrose School.

The event--which is scheduled for Saturday morning--is the first in Orange Mound's more than 100 years of existence.

Expect live music, cheering, and much more if you participate in or just spectate the 5K.

If you want to sign up, click here. You'll also get a registration bag including a T-shirt designed by a local black-owned business.

