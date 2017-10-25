Methodist hospital helping Puerto Rico recovery efforts

Methodist University Hospital Transplant Institute is working to help Puerto Ricans.

Puerto Rico continues recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The Mid-South hospital is working to make sure transplant patients and hospital clinics on the island are getting the medicine they need.

Methodist has had a partnership with Puerto Rican physicians since 2006. This is another way the hospital is supplementing that partnership.

You can even help. The hospital is taking donations. Click here and select "Puerto Rico Transplant Relief" in the designation area to donate to the cause.

