Pub owners searching for burglary suspects

Brookhaven Pub, the popular drinking spot near Whitestation in East Memphis was burglarized earlier this week.

Owners don't have much information but have discovered a pair of suspicious individuals near the eatery late at night in areas not authorized for public access.

They have posted images of the suspects to Facebook and are asking anyone who recognizes these two men or has any relevant information to contact them immediately.

