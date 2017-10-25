Man shot, killed answering door at friend’s apartment

Police have identified the person who was gunned down while answering the door at a friend's apartment.

Jonathan Cantrell, 26, was shot at the Trinity Lake Apartments over the weekend.

Family members said he was an amazing, loving, and kind man. They said they can't think of anyone who would want to harm him.

"He was a great person all and all, very caring person, very hard worker,” said cousin William Cantrell.



Police say Jonathan was visiting a friend in the complex when someone knocked on the door. He opened it, and several shots were fired.

It's something William can't wrap his head around.



"I spent every weekend growing up with him as a child,” William said. “We'd spend weekends at my grandparents’ house. A lot of times learning to shoot with my granddad, whittle on wood. Just simple things back when life was simple."



Now, William faces that sobering reality that things are far from simple as he's also been a victim of crime in Memphis



"I was shot not even just a year ago from where we're sitting right now,” William said.



With the holiday season right around the corner, William and his family are trying to cope with this terrible loss



"It's gonna be tough going to Christmas and Thanksgiving dinner and seeing that empty seat at the end of the table,” William said.

He said he hopes the violence will stop, sooner rather than later



"Going out and committing crimes and taking other people's loved ones, there's no sense in it,” William said. “It's not right."

Police have not yet released information about a suspect. Johnathan's funeral is scheduled for this Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.