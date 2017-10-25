Germantown residents hope Trader Joe's takes over old Kroger building

One of the big questions going around Germantown is whether or not they will ever get a Trader Joe's.

There is a new proposal before the Germantown Planning Commission to change the outside of a closed Kroger building and add another building to the property. The real question: is Trader Joe's coming to this location?

Trevor O'Brien, who works at Smoothie King, is like a lot of people in the Germantown Collection shopping center near the closed Kroger. They would love to see a Trader Joe's there.

"It would be great for the community. They offer really great food at low prices, and honestly, it would bring business here," O'Brien said.

"We have been so excited at the potential of one coming to the area in the first place but especially in our shopping center," said Betty Hays of Betty Hays Boutique said.

It still might happen. The applicant who proposed a Trader Joe's at the old Kroger site presented a new plan to the Germantown Planning Commission subcommittee. The plan calls for changes to the front of the old Kroger and a 7,000 square-foot building along Exeter Road.

Trader Joe's website indicates the store is coming to Germantown at some point, but nobody mentioned Trader Joe's in the meeting, and no one seems to know what is going to be at this site.

"Is it weird to approve a building, and there is a developer, but you don't know what's going there? Not at all. Why not? I'm looking at the aesthetics of the building and the location of the building and how it fits with our current city," said Paul Burns, who's on the review committee.

So the mystery continues as citizens hope.

"We would be thrilled to death to have them," Hays said.

The proposed changes to the site will go before the Germantown Planning Commission on Nov 7, and then the mayor and board of aldermen will have to approve the plan.

