Man shoots at car full of teens with assault rifle

Police say a man opened fire with an assault rifle while chasing a car filled with four teenagers.

The four victims told police Trevin Mays started following them, then began shooting near Belle Trees Drive in Cordova. That's when they stopped their car and ran for help.

An off-duty Memphis police officer spotted the vehicle Mays was driving outside Gabe's Market on Macon Road and called for backup.

Mays was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

