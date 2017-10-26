Memphis women claim share of tennis National Championship

Nine Memphis women are now champions of all they survey, at least on the tennis courts.

They are co-National Champions of the United States Tennis Association 18 and Over adult league in the women's 2.5 division.

They won the USTA Southern section, but had their final 4 matches against the other section winners from Washington, Florida and Missouri rained out at Mobile, Alabama.

So, the USTA declares all 4 as co-national champs.

Congrats to Memphis Captain Lisa Edwards, along with Angela Bracket, Christy Butcher, Cindy Cummings, Karen Vasil, Karen Rubnitz Katrina Moore, Rhonda Katzman and Tracy Pope.

They regularly play at the Leftwich Tennis Center.

