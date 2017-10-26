TN girls' soccer state tournament results

Wednesday, teams competed at the Tennessee girls' soccer state championships in Murfreesboro for the class AAA quarterfinals.

Houston, the nation's top ranked team, ran its record to 23-0, blanking Murfreesboro Siegel 3-0.

Collierville shuts out Murfreesboro Oakland 2-0.

Dragons face Franklin and Mustangs get Brentwood in the semifinals Thursday.

In Class AA, Covington falls to Greeneville 9-0.

St. George's, ECS, and Briarcrest will be in action Thursday.

