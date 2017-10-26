Fmr. Razorback hopes to make impact with Hustle

The Grizzlies G-league squad, Memphis Hustle, started training camp this week.

A couple of former Memphis Tigers on the training camp squad in Austin Nichols and Trahson Burrell.

But, another guy with some ties to Memphis is hoping to make the squad.

Dusty Hannahs, a former point guard for the University of Arkansas is with the team in camp.

Hannahs transferred to the Hogs from Texas Tech in 2014 and led the Razorbacks in scoring from for two years.

He's a native of Little Rock, so he spent some time as a kid burning up I-40 between Little Rock and Memphis to see the Boys on Beale Street

"Probably 7 years old maybe." Hannahs remembered. "They had Pau Gasol, Gordan Giricek, Bonzi Wells to just name a few. It was a while ago. The highway was still being worked on, it still is. I've been to quite a few games. I've always followed the Grizzlies and liked their style."

Hannahs and the Hustle open the G-League season Saturday, November 4 against Sioux Falls at the Landers Center in Southaven.

