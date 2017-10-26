Fire crews battle early morning blaze at warehouse - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fire crews battle early morning blaze at warehouse

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department rushed to a large fire at a warehouse Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a warehouse on Elridge Avenue, a bit north of the Binghampton area.

The fire sent flames high into the early morning sky; the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.

