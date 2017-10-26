Visitation for Bernal Smith II set for Thursday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Visitation for Bernal Smith II set for Thursday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Bernal Smith II (Source: WMC Action News 5) Bernal Smith II (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to beloved Memphis newspaper publisher Bernal Smith II on Thursday afternoon.

Smith, publisher of the new Tri-State Defender, died over the weekend of natural causes at 45 years old.

Smith was described as a committed servant and leader. Many knew him as a political analyst, sounding a voice of reason for community issues.

His visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church-Westwood.

His funeral service will be at the same location Friday at noon.

