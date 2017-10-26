Visitation for Bernal Smith II set for Thursday

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to beloved Memphis newspaper publisher Bernal Smith II on Thursday afternoon.

Smith, publisher of the new Tri-State Defender, died over the weekend of natural causes at 45 years old.

Smith was described as a committed servant and leader. Many knew him as a political analyst, sounding a voice of reason for community issues.

His visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church-Westwood.

His funeral service will be at the same location Friday at noon.

