Free flu shots available Thursday

Flu season is here and it's time for many Americans to get vaccinated.

The flu sends around 200,000 people to the hospital every year and can be deadly.

Experts warn the best way to avoid the flu is to get a vaccine.

There have already been reports of flu deaths this year, including one in New Mexico.

Free flu shows will be available in Southaven on Thursday. The shots are available for anyone over 18 from 4-6 p.m. at DeSoto Community Health on Airways Boulevard.

If you're looking for other opportunities for flu shots in your area, reach out to your local health department for assistance.

