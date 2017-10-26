Man arrested for murder in warehouse parking lot

A man is in jail, charged with murdering a man outside a t-shirt warehouse Wednesday.

The shooting happened outside Staton Wholesale on Knight Road around 9 a.m.

Officers rushed to the scene and found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man drove onto the parking lot and was shot by a passenger who was riding with him.

Tarance Coleman, Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

