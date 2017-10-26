Man arrested for murder in warehouse parking lot

A man is in jail, charged with murdering a man outside a t-shirt warehouse Wednesday.More >>
A man is in jail, charged with murdering a man outside a t-shirt warehouse Wednesday.More >>
A woman was shot and killed shortly after noon in Whitehaven on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman was shot and killed shortly after noon in Whitehaven on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Fire Department rushed to a large fire at a warehouse Thursday morning.More >>
Memphis Fire Department rushed to a large fire at a warehouse Thursday morning.More >>
Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and five assists and the Dallas Mavericks got their first win of the season, 103-94 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.More >>
Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and five assists and the Dallas Mavericks got their first win of the season, 103-94 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.More >>
Flu season is here and it's time for many Americans to get vaccinated.More >>
Flu season is here and it's time for many Americans to get vaccinated.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>