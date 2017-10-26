Man critical after head-on collision on Levi Rd. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critical after head-on collision on Levi Rd.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two cars were involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Levi Road near McCain Road before 7 a.m.

One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A child was also rushed to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

