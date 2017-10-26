2 children in critical condition after crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 children in critical condition after crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two children are in critical condition after a crash Thursday morning.

Officers rushed to the scene at the corner of McLemore Avenue and Wellington Street around 8 a.m.

The specific age of the victims is unknown; investigators only said they were younger than 18. Both were rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

