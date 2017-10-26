$50K Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

A lucky Memphian cashed in $50,000 on a Powerball ticket.

Nearly 15,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Tennessee for Wednesday night's drawing, but one sold in Memphis won its owner $50,000.

Tennessee Education Lottery said two of the 14,628 winning tickets Wednesday matched four of the five white numbers drawn and the red Powerball number.

The Memphis ticket won $50,000 because the purchaser did not pay the extra $1 for the Power Play option. The second ticket, sold in Hohenwald, did purchase the Power Play option. That ticket is now worth $150,000.

The winning ticket has not yet been claimed. Check your numbers!

The winning numbers were: 18 | 22 | 29 | 54 | 57 | 08*

