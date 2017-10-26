Final phase of Holmes Road repaving project starts this weekend

If you've ever driven down parts of East Holmes Road in Shelby County, you know that at times it can be a bumpy commute on the two-lane roadway.

Over the past few weeks, City of Memphis Public Works crews have embarked on a pavement project in hopes of providing a smoother commute.

The last and final phase of the project starts Saturday, October 28 at 6 a.m. until Monday, October 30 at 6 a.m. During this time, East Holmes Road between Pleasant Hill Road and Malone Road will be closed to through traffic.

If your travel plans normally take you along this part of Holmes Road, you are encouraged to use East Shelby Drive in Shelby County or Stateline Road in DeSoto County as alternates.

For additional information on this project, contact Public Works at 901-636-1973.

