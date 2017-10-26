Co-workers surprise woman with new car

A Memphis woman's three-hour commute was cut to 25 minutes thanks to her caring co-workers.

Linda Walton works for Pristine Clean and Organizational Services in Cordova. She used to take a two-hour bus ride into Cordova, and then walk 40 minutes to get to work. She'd do that every morning.

Walton never complained. In fact, many of her co-workers never knew the obstacles Walton overcame every morning, just so she could bring home a paycheck.

When Walton's boss found out about the daily trek, she teamed up with Walton's co-workers to do something about it.

The team bought Walton a used car, new tires, an oil change, one month of car insurance, and $100 in gas cards.

The car cut Walton's 30-mile commute down from three-hours to 25 minutes.

"She is a great human being," Walton's boss, Krissy Tammaro, told Inside Edition. "If you were to know Miss Linda, you would want to do this for her. She has a huge heart. The determination she has to come to work — who wouldn't want to reward someone like that?"

