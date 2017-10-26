Plane makes unscheduled landing on Mid-South highway

A plane landed safely on Hwy 14 in Tipton County.

The plane made the unscheduled landing around 10:30 a.m. just south of State Route 206 near the Shelby County border.

Two people where on the plane. They were traveling from Nashville to Millington.

No one was injured during the abrupt landing. It's unclear what forced the pilot to make the abrupt landing.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.