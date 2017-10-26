Closing Memphis College of Art's 14 sites will transform Midtown

A plane landed safely on Hwy 14 in Tipton County.More >>
With Memphis College of Art set to shut down by 2020, the closure will free up millions of dollars in Midtown Memphis properties for other development.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said his staff did nothing wrong in allowing a substitute teacher lead a Chemistry class.
A man is in jail, charged with murdering a man outside a t-shirt warehouse Wednesday.
A Memphis woman's three-hour commute was cut to 25 minutes thanks to her caring co-workers.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife's disappearance in May.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. "Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it," he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.
If you've ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you've got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
A Youth League Football team was disqualified from a championship game hours after burying one of their coaches. An Indian Springs Panther Assistant coach says a board member of the Mobile Youth Football Conference (MYFB) removed his team wrongfully.
An Arp Elementary school counselor has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student.
