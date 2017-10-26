SCS: Teacher of all-failing Chemistry class was certified

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said his staff did nothing wrong in allowing a substitute teacher lead a Chemistry class.

An investigation into the class was launched after none of the 65 students passed a year-end state test at Booker T. Washington High School.

The substitute teacher taught the class for more than half the school year.

Hopson said that while it was reported that the teacher was uncertified, the SCS investigation determined the teacher was a retired, certified Chemistry teacher.

You can read Hopson's full note to parents below:

