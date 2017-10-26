Memphis chef takes steps to reduce harassment at restaurant

A Memphis restaurant owner is taking steps to reduce harassment in his establishment.

Chef Kelly English sent a note to his employees, making changes he believes will make for a better work environment. He posted the note to his social media.

English says his restaurant, Second Line, will not tolerate sexual, religious, racial harassment, or any misuse of power. One step he's taking is not allowing any alcohol consumption at the restaurant by employees on days they work.

Chris Luther spoke to English about his decision and English said he was inspired by the #metoo movement to step up and do something. Hear from the chef tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

