What we're working on Thursday afternoon

Weather
It will be much warmer today with high temperatures in the upper 70s with a few spots close to 80. It will be breezy at times with plenty of sunshine.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warmer. Winds: S 5-15. High: 78.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 54.
FRIDAY: A cold front will move through bringing clouds and some rain, mainly over west TN and north MS. Eastern Arkansas may not see very much. Temps will start in the 50s to low 60s early in the morning, then fall into the 40s by afternoon. It's going to be windy, cold, and maybe damp for Friday night football and for the Tigers home game, so prepare to bundle up.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be a very cold weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday. Clouds may linger in west TN for part of the day. Widespread frost is likely on Sunday morning with temps in the mid 30s.
Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headlines
A Memphis warehouse gutted by a massive early-morning fire that sent flames shooting into the sky...what witnesses are saying about the terrifying sight and the latest updates from fire officials.
5 p.m. headlines
Witnesses say a driver involved in a violent wreck on I-240 was intentionally swerving lanes before crashing....Chris Luther takes us through witness accounts and shows us the wreck's terrifying conclusion.
6 p.m. headlines
Stepping up to protect ensure to a safe workplace...the reason a well-known Memphis chef is being hailed as a leader in light of his new harassment guidelines for his employees
Memphis Fire Department rushed to a large fire at a warehouse Thursday morning.More >>
This weekend, Memphis city leaders are teaming up with community leaders to get guns off the streets.More >>
An airplane landed safely on Hwy 14 in Tipton County after an emergency forced the pilot to land the plane immediately.More >>
A man convicted of a 1993 triple homicide in Mississippi will get a new trial.More >>
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said his staff did nothing wrong in allowing a substitute teacher lead a Chemistry class.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson is still in Florida following threats her office has received since she criticized President Donald Trump's conversation with the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.More >>
