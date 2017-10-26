Carjacking caught on GoPro recording

Three men carjacked two motorcycles at a Memphis gas station.

The crime happened Wednesday, October 25 at around 11 p.m. at the Exxon gas station on Riverside Drive.

One of the carjacking victims was wearing a camera at the time of the crime.

The video shows one of the suspects struggling to start the motorcycle. While he struggles, the victim tells him it's not a good idea to steal the bike because it has a Lojack tracking system, and because the victim is filming the whole ordeal.

Still, the criminals drive off with the motorcycles (a 2017 white R/6 with neon green tires and a 2015 black CBR).

Memphis Police Department is now trying to identify and track them down.

If you have any information that can help identify the carjacker, contact MPD at 901-545-2677(COPS).

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.