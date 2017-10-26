DNA overturns 1993 DeSoto County triple homicide conviction

A man convicted of a 1993 triple homicide in Mississippi will get a new trial.

Sherwood Brown was convicted of brutally killing 13-year-old Evangela Boyd, her mother Verline Boyd, and her grandmother Betty Boyd in DeSoto County.

However, further analysis of DNA and forensic testimony in the case showed Brown was likely not to be responsible.

The Supreme Court of Mississippi overturned Brown's conviction in light of the new analysis. After overturning the conviction, the court ruled that Brown should be granted a new trial.

