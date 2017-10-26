DNA overturns 1993 DeSoto County triple homicide conviction

A man convicted of a 1993 triple homicide in Mississippi will get a new trial.

Sherwood Brown was convicted of brutally killing 13-year-old Evangela Boyd, her mother Verline Boyd, and her grandmother Betty Boyd in DeSoto County.

The crime happened in January 1993 at the family’s home near Eudora, Mississippi.

However, further analysis of DNA and forensic testimony in the case showed Brown was likely not to be responsible.

The Supreme Court of Mississippi overturned Brown's conviction in light of the new analysis, and after overturning the conviction, the court ruled that Brown should be granted a new trial.

Brown's conviction, now overturned, means he will get a new trial based on exculpatory DNA testing and false forensic testimony.

The Mississippi Supreme Court order reads in part, "The relief afforded herein is extraordinary and extremely rare."

DeSoto County investigators were called to the Boyd house after a 5-year-old relative found the bodies. All of them had what was described as chop wounds.

DeSoto County Sheriff's investigators said they found the house "totally ransacked.”

Verline Boyd was found lying near the doorway. Betty Boyd's body was found in the living room and Evangela's nude body was discovered in the laundry room.

Brown was sentenced to death for the murder of Evangela and got life sentences for the other two murders. Brown was arrested in Memphis at his aunt's home four days after the murders.

His attorney has argued in the past that he was not mentally fit to be executed.

