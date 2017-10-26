Event lets you exchange guns for gas, groceries, or Grizzlies tickets

This weekend, Memphis city leaders are teaming up with community leaders to get guns off the streets.

Organizers said if they save one life, they’ve made a difference.

Last year, 530 guns were turned in and in 2015, police took in about 720 weapons, getting them off the streets.



You can pull up at the Hickory Ridge Mall on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and drop off a gun, no questions asked.



“People don't even have to get out of their car,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings.



Free gun locks will be given away, along with $50 gas or grocery gift cards or Memphis Grizzlies tickets.



Rallings and other sponsors for the event stopped by the WMC Action News 5 studio to talk about the impact.

“We're dealing with children and they are younger and younger tragic deaths,” said Kent Ettaro with Fine Arts Foundation.



“Since January to this year to October 8, over 1,900 guns have been stolen from cars,” Rallings said. “Those are guns that our citizens and visitors to our city are carrying around to in cars and it Is your responsibility to make sure your gun is properly stored.”



Pastor Ralph White from Bloomberg Baptist Church said this police partnership is another way to address gun violence in the community.



“These guys have to face this foolishness every day and I think sometimes we don't look at that so we're glad to partner with them and all of us are community partners and we're looking for the betterment of the community,” White said.

You can turn in as many guns as you want at the event. However, you can only get a maximum of three gift cards from Kroger or Mapco.

