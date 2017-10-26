MID-SOUTH HEROES: Officer raps to inspire children

A Mid-South police officer is using some clever rhymes to reach children.

Rapping is not skill requirement or a typical talent for police officers, but Sergeant Arthur Avant with Senatobia Police Department is spitting rhymes.

He's taking those rhymes into schools around the Mid-South to help keep children drug free.

"I always brought my teachers in the classroom to show my artwork or to talk to them about books, so when I finally got on the police force, it was a natural thing for me to go into schools," Avant said.

Avant said his meaningful music started with a challenge from a high school group. The group dared him to stand up and rap during a rally.

That was 15 years ago.

Now, Avant has shared his musical talent with more than 70,000 people.

"I said as long as y'all like what I do and y'all listen in class, I'll write another song and it turned out to be a CD," Avant said.

All of Avant's catchy hooks are designed to teach children the dangers of drugs and alcohol abuse.

It's a message students at Weaver Elementary School were happy to receive.

"I learned don't do drugs because it's bad for you and it can kill you," student De'Aria Rogers said.

But Avant is doing more than just teaching children about the dangers of drugs. He's showing children that police officers don't have to be feared, they can be your friends.

Sixth-grader Dashon Boykins said he was impressed that the police officer was willing to spend some of his time at the school.

"It's like a lot of police officers they don't like to do that. They don't like going to local schools," Boykins said.

"If I could tell them anything, I would tell them that they are special and they are loved," Avant said.

