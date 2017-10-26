MID-SOUTH HEROES: Officer raps to inspire children

A lucky Memphian cashed in $50,000 on a Powerball ticket.More >>
A lucky Memphian cashed in $50,000 on a Powerball ticket.More >>
A Memphis woman's three-hour commute was cut to 25 minutes thanks to her caring co-workers.More >>
A Memphis woman's three-hour commute was cut to 25 minutes thanks to her caring co-workers.More >>
Three men carjacked two motorcycles at a Memphis gas station.More >>
Three men carjacked two motorcycles at a Memphis gas station.More >>
An airplane landed safely on Hwy 14 in Tipton County after an emergency forced the pilot to land the plane immediately.More >>
An airplane landed safely on Hwy 14 in Tipton County after an emergency forced the pilot to land the plane immediately.More >>
Memphis Fire Department rushed to a large fire at a warehouse Thursday morning.More >>
Memphis Fire Department rushed to a large fire at a warehouse Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >>
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >>