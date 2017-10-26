Good Samaritan injured changing tire in wild crash

A wild crash on I-40 left a number of cars damaged and a good Samaritan injured.

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist Spencer Denton witnessed it all.

As he drove home from work Wednesday night, he watched a car slam into the median on Interstate 40, swerving in and out of traffic. He knew it was trouble.



“I knew immediately something was wrong,” Denton said.



Bruce Edward came to help his neighbor after he called for help changing a tire. He saw the car speeding toward them parked on the side in the median.



“Sparks were flying up against the wall real bad,” Edward said.



Edward turned to run.



“Next thing I know, I was laying flat on the ground,” Edward said.



The next thing Edward remembers is several good Samaritans, including WMC’s own Spencer Denton, pulling over to help out his neighbor's wife and 3-year-old child get out of their smashed car.



“The guy reached down, grabbed a fire extinguisher that we had, and crashed the window and got the baby out the back,” Edward said.



Spencer said he pulled over to do whatever he could, and all he could think about was his little girl.



“Seeing that little girl and she was in shock, she was crying,” Spencer said. “And I saw my little girl's face and I think it hits home when you see that kind of stuff.”



Edward's neighbor was getting oil for a jack that wouldn't budge at the time, which may have saved both their lives.



“If we had been working on the tire, and this person would have came out of nowhere and hit us, me and him would have been dead,” Edward said.



Edward, his neighbor’s wife, and their daughter escaped with minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.