Peabody Hotel looks to expand

Peabody Hotel is looking to expand outside Memphis.

The company that manages Peabody Hotel said it is beginning to research and evaluate properties where it could build new Peabody hotels in other cities.

Each hotel would retain the world-famous duck tradition, by housing and caring for five ducks.

One 300-room hotel has already been confirmed in Roanoke, Texas.

?Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.