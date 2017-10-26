Football coach ready for last game before cancer treatment

A man who opened fire on police officers barricaded himself inside an apartment before officers arrested him.More >>
A Mid-South football coach is having to end his season early after being diagnosed with cancer.More >>
Millington Police Department issued a warning about a bank deposit scheme happening in the area.More >>
Friends and family said a final goodbye to beloved Memphis newspaper publisher Bernal Smith II, who was laid to rest Friday.More >>
A new school is coming to Memphis. In 2018, Memphis will be turning out new automobile technicians.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.More >>
A woman has been arrested after leaving two young children unattended in a vehicle as she shopped in a grocery store, according to an Horry County Police incident report. Ashley Greene Knight, 25, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
