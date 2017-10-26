School raises money for football coach diagnosed with cancer

A Mid-South football coach is having to end his season early after being diagnosed with cancer.

Collierville Football Kick-Off Club is selling t-shirts to raise money for Coach Mike O'Neill's treatment.

The shirt reads 'Dragons don't back down.' Collierville High School is known as the Dragons.

O'Neill told his team last week that he had been diagnosed with cancer in his tonsil. He will leave town after Friday's game football game.

O'Neill will relocate to Houston for treatment.

All sales from the t-shirt will go to O'Neill and his family.

