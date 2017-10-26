2 injured in Medical District shooting

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in the Medical District, according to Memphis Fire Department.

First responders arrived at 255 South Pauline Street, which is the location of the Campbell Clinic, after learning of the shooting.

Memphis police say an employee got into a fight with a security guard. The employee left the scene and returned with a gun.

Both the guard and the employee fired shots. Police say the employee and one person with the employee were shot. Both victims are in noncritical condition.

Police say all people involved knew each other.

