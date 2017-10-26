Students make cards for breast cancer patients

We are sending a High 5 to students at Rozelle Elementary for creating art to give to patients at the West Clinic.

The students put the finishing touches on their hand-made cards Thursday to deliver them to breast cancer patients.

One 5th grader says he drew his card based on two books that involved birds.

“To me, my card means like for people to overcome things like cancer,” said Freddie. “When a bird sees an obstacle, it flies above it.”

This was part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Project where students pulled inspirational quotes from books to create cards.

The students created a total of 20 cards.

You’ll see Freddie on @WMCActionNews5 tonight, explaining the Life Saving Cancer Bird he drew. pic.twitter.com/pwU7nIPYKs — SCS PIO (@PIO_SCSk12) October 26, 2017

