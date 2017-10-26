1 killed in Lakeland vehicle crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed in Lakeland vehicle crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
LAKELAND, TN (WMC) -

One person is dead after a car crash in Lakeland.

The accident happened on Highway 64 and Rock Creek Parkway, just east of Interstate 40.

A white Mustang was off the road and badly damaged, but it's not clear if any other vehicles were involved.

State troopers are now investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly