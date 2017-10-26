Memphis International Auto Show arrives in Bluff City

Start your engines! The Memphis International Auto Show kicks off Friday, October 27 with doors opening at 10 a.m.

The event will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Memphis Cook Convention Center in Downtown Memphis.

There will be electric cars for the kids to take a spin and even vehicles for the grown-ups to test drive.

"All brands are going to be represented here at the car show,” said Ernie Norcross. “We have BMW, Volvo, we have Infiniti, Lexus, Porsche in the premium brands. Then, of course, you've got your Ford, GMC, Chrysler Dodge Jeep, then we also have exotics. we have hot rods. We have quite a few things to see here.”

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for children 12 and under.

