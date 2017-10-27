Grizz hang on to beat Mavericks 96-91

Game Two Goes to Griz Over Mavs at FedExForum..Barely

Part two of a rare NBA back-to-back, home-and-home between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks took place in the FedExForum on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies were out to avenge their first loss of the season at the hands of that Mavericks that, until Wednesday night, had not won a game.

What a difference playing at home versus playing on the road makes for a rookie. Dillon Brooks had his worst night as a pro Wednesday in Dallas, but came back with a solid effort Thursday, scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds.

Marc Gasol showed why he's one of the best players in the league, finishing the game with 25 points and added 13 rebounds. Gasol is averaging nearly 25 points and 11 rebounds on the young season.

The Grizz build a 22-point lead, but the Mavs clawed back.

Harrison Barnes finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Wes Matthews hit four of eight three-point attempts--helping the Mavs take a late one-point lead.

But, the Grizz didn't fall.

Mike Conley scored nine of his 22 points in fourth, including a big 3 to clinch it, and the Grizzlies hung on to win it by a final score of 96-91.

The Grizzlies, now 4-1, next host the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

