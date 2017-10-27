All-Memphis final in TN Girls State HS Soccer Championships

It'll be an all-Memphis final for the Tennessee Girls High School Soccer State Championship in Class-AAA.

The nation's No. 1 ranked team, Houston High School, improved to 24-0 with a 2-0 victory over Brentwood High School in one semifinal,

Collierville High School used overtime to knock out Franklin High School in the other.

The Mustangs and Dragons will meet in the state final Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Murfreesboro.

In Division 2, Briarcrest advanced to the large-school state final with a 2-0 win over Chattanooga Girls Preparatory School.

St. George's will play for the small-school title, as they beat Christ Presbyterian Academy. 2-1. They'll play Chattanooga Christian for the title Friday at 4 p.m.

