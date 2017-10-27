Cold front moves through, Campbell clinic shooting update, big job fair today

Happy Friday morning!!
A security guard and Campbell Clinic employee got into some sort of argument and according to police, the worker returned with a gun and got into a shootout with the guard. We'll explain details, injuries and the latest in the investigation.
Tennessee is celebrating a new record low in unemployment in every Tennessee County. Details on that great news on #WMC5 this morning.
There will be a massive job fair today for people across the Mid-South today. We have details this morning.
The Memphis International Auto Show kicks off today at the Memphis Cook Convention Center Downtown.We'll preview this morning.
President Trump shining a spotlight on the opioid crisis declaring it a national public health emergency. We're talking about what that means this morning on #WMC5.
CVS is in talks to buy Aetna. We'll talk about how that could impact you this morning.
Weather:
It's comfortable this morning but it is expected to get much colder tonight with rain. Lows tonight in the 30s. Details on the day, the weekend and a look to next week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Co-workers surprise woman with new car
Memphis chef takes steps to reduce harassment at restaurant
Mid-South native John Grisham returns for book signing
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
3 people shot, 1 detained in shooting
A man convicted of a 1993 triple homicide in Mississippi will get a new trial.More >>
In Memphis, people gathered to search for ways to help Memphians deal with the growing epidemic of opioid abuse.More >>
A family-run business is asking for help after expensive tools were stolen while they were on the job.More >>
One person is dead after a car crash in Lakeland.More >>
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in the Memphis Medical District, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
