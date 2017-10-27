MPD searching for missing girl diagnosed with PTSD

Memphis police are searching for a missing girl who's been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Erica Garrett was last seen at Treadwell Middle School around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

She's described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Garrett, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

