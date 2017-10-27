Shooting victim found dead at Frayser fire station

A man was shot and killed in Frayser on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of St. Elmo Avenue and Schoolfield Cove.

Friends and family told WMC Action News 5 that Malik Rainey was the victim.

Rainey was taken to a fire station on Overton Crossing Street and Hawkins Mill Road. Memphis Fire Department said Rainey was not transported because he had already died from his injuries when they found him.

Rainey was wanted for possession firearm/dangerous felony, criminal attempt first-degree murder, unlawful possession weapon, evading arrest, and criminal trespass as of December 7, 2016.

Witnesses said there was possibly a second person shot.

WMC5's Tiffany Neely is working to confirm more details about this incident.

