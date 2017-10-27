Shooting victim found dead at Frayser fire station

Gospel recording artist Alen VonShea Norman, whose stage name is Shea Norman, passed away Thursday at the age of 45.More >>
Family and friends said their final goodbyes to beloved Memphis newspaper publisher Bernal Smith II on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Frayser on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a missing girl who's been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.More >>
A man convicted of a 1993 triple homicide in Mississippi will get a new trial.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A Birmingham police officer whose Facebook post is stirring up controversy about how some police officers may feel about protecting the crowd at this weekend's Magic City Classic has been placed on desk duty pending an investigation into the matter.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the double shooting that happened on the campus of Grambling State University early Wednesday morning.More >>
