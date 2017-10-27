Gospel singer Shea Norman dies at 45

Gospel recording artist Alen VonShea Norman, whose stage name is Shea Norman, passed away Thursday at the age of 45.

Friends, family, and band mates confirmed his untimely death and attributed his passing to a long battle with diabetes.

Norman, a native Memphian, began his gospel career in 2004 with the release of "My Heart Depends on You." It would be his breakthrough release on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. His song, "'Tis So Sweet", was placed on WOW Gospel 2005.

Many friends and local gospel radio personalities shared their condolences with the family on social media.

95.7 Hallelujah FM's Dewayne Benton wrote "To God Be the Glory. My prayers to his family. Love you all."

The Grove Recording Studios wrote "Our hearts are so heavy tonight as we learn of the passing of Shea Norman. Rest in peace brother."

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

The family is requesting privacy at this time of bereavement.

