Four men jump man, woman leaving Beale Street

Two people were walking to their car, reportedly after leaving a concert on Beale Street, when they were attacked by a group of men.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of North Main Street and Exchange Avenue.

Four men came up to the couple and attacked them.

The victims' belongings, including the car keys to a orange 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a black bumper, black rims, and unknown Arkansas license plate, were missing.

One of the attackers was wearing a University of Memphis shirt or sweatshirt. There are no other descriptions of the suspects.

Police are searching for the Mitsubishi, but it is unknown if the suspects took the vehicle at this time.

Both victim were transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

