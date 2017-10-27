Four men jump man, woman leaving Beale Street

Memphis police officers were searching for a missing girl who has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Frayser on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.
Gospel recording artist Alen VonShea Norman, whose stage name is Shea Norman, passed away Thursday at the age of 45.
A Mid-South police officer is using some clever rhymes to reach children.
Two people were walking to their car, reportedly after leaving a concert on Beale Street, when they were attacked by a group of men.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year's worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.
The boy's uncle faces child endangerment charges.
