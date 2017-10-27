MTSU poll determines effect of Trump-Corker feud

President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again to blast Sen. Bob Corker.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again to blast Sen. Bob Corker.

National political pundits are still reacting to Sunday’s Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker. The chasm between the two former allies continues to grow wider.

National political pundits are still reacting to Sunday’s Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker. The chasm between the two former allies continues to grow wider.

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has reached new heights.

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has reached new heights.

President Donald Trump has more support in Tennessee than he does in other parts of the country, according to the latest MTSU poll.

The poll found that Sen. Bob Corker's disapproval rating rose 14 points since spring 2016 and amid a public feud with Trump.

Nearly 70 percent of the people polled said they were aware of the feud between the two lawmakers. Of those people, 40 percent said they're on Trump's side, 34 percent said they are on Corker's side, 15 percent still approve of both Trump and Corker, while 12 percent disapprove of both.

“Essentially, Corker’s negatives have increased markedly, but he has ended up only a bit behind Trump in terms of approval, and possibly on par with him,” said Dr. Ken Blake, director of the poll at Middle Tennessee State University. “Meanwhile, some undecideds have switched to disapproval of President Trump, but Trump’s base is sticking with him and keeping his approval rate relatively high in the state overall.”

In Tennessee, Trump's approval rating remains at 50 percent, which is well above his national approval rating--which is around 37 percent.

The poll then asked people who they would support if Trump and Corker ran against each other. The poll found 35 percent would pick Trump over Corker and 32 percent (which is within the margin of error) would pick Corker over Trump.

The poll reached 600 registered Tennessee voters via randomly selected cell and landline phone calls; it was conducted Oct. 16-23 and has an error margin of plus-or-minus 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.