Man arrested in connection with Campbell Clinic shooting

As we wrap up October and Breast Cancer Awareness month, this week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South are all about how people are helping others through their physical battles with the disease as well as through their own personal struggles with work and life.More >>
As we wrap up October and Breast Cancer Awareness month, this week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South are all about how people are helping others through their physical battles with the disease as well as through their own personal struggles with work and life.More >>
A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in the Medical District that sent two people to the hospital Thursday.More >>
A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in the Medical District that sent two people to the hospital Thursday.More >>
A young couple was severely beaten while walking in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
A young couple was severely beaten while walking in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump has more support in Tennessee than he does in other parts of the country, according to the latest MTSU poll.More >>
President Donald Trump has more support in Tennessee than he does in other parts of the country, according to the latest MTSU poll.More >>
Memphis police officers were searching for a missing girl who has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.More >>
Memphis police officers were searching for a missing girl who has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>