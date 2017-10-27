Man arrested in connection with Campbell Clinic shooting

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in the Medical District that sent two people to the hospital.

Derrico Moment, 43, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.

First responders arrived Thursday afternoon at 255 South Pauline Street, the location of Campbell Clinic, after learning of a shooting.

Police said an employee got a gun and fired shots at a security guard, who returned fire to the employee, after an argument. It's unclear at this time if Moment was the employee or security guard.

The employee and a person with the employee were struck, but both were in noncritical condition.

There is no word yet on possible charges for the others involved in the shooting.

