5 Great Things: Blankets for chemo patients, co-workers' car surprise, raising money for coach with cancer

As we wrap up October and Breast Cancer Awareness month, this week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South are all about how people are helping others through their physical battles with the disease as well as through their own personal struggles with work and life.

Volunteer make blankets, journals for cancer patients

Starting with the two-hundred employees from Olive Branch-based McKesson Corporation who gathered to make 300 blankets and decorate journals for cancer patients to jot down their thoughts and use as appointment books.

The employees also wrote personal notes of encouragement for chemotherapy patients in the Mid-South and across the country.

Teacher turns popular rap song into educational opportunity

Raleigh-Egypt High School English teacher Candous Brown heard Cardi B's hit "Bodak Yellow" and saw it as an education opportunity for her students.

So, Brown remixed the song with lyrics to remind students about the importance of their final year in high school.

The song has now gone viral and is also being played on the radio, plus it's been dubbed the 2018 senior anthem.

Co-workers surprise woman with new car

It used to take Linda Walton 40 minutes to walk to a bus stop, followed by a two hour bus ride to get to work each day at Pristine Clean and Organizational Services in Cordova, and she never complained.

Now, it only takes Walton 25 minutes to get to work thanks to her co-workers who, after learning about her daily commute, chipped in and bought her a used car, new tires, an oil change, one month of car insurance, and $100 in gas cards.

School raises money for football coach diagnosed with cancer

Collierville Football Kick-Off Club is selling t-shirts to raise money for coach Mike O'Neill's treatment.

O'Neill told his team he'd been diagnosed with cancer in his tonsil and will have to leave town after Friday's game football game for treatment in Houston.

All sales from the "Dragons don't back down" t-shirts will go to O'Neill and his family.

Students make cards for breast cancer patients

Rozelle Elementary students created hand-made cards for breast cancer patients.

The project was part of the school's Breast Cancer Awareness Project where students pulled inspirational quotes from books to create the cards.

The students created a total of 20 cards.

