What we are working on Friday afternoon

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...We have cooled into the 50s across the region and we will continue to see those temperatures drop behind this cold front. This afternoon we could be talking about some areas seeing 40s outside along with some damp and breezy conditions. Pushing into the weekend we will get rid of the rain chances but we will see the chilly temperatures stick around.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Leftover showers. Winds NW 5-10. Low: 37.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 52.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are looking at the potential for patchy frost overnight and then widespread frost on our Sunday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s both mornings, with a freeze warning in effect for our Sunday morning. This weekend we are looking at plenty of sunshine through the afternoon hours with highs only heating up in the 50s area wide. If you will be spending time outside, we recommend a heavy coat and other winter gear.

Meteorologist Brittney Bryant has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather

The fight against opioids...A day after President Trump promised to help liberate American communities from the scourge of opioid addiction, his attorney general and a key federal agency are laying out their battle plans.

A man and woman jumped, severely beaten, and critically injured by a group of men while walking in a popular part of Downtown Memphis...Arianna Poindexter is LIVE with the latest updates on the disturbing case, including reaction from people in the area.

One of the top politicians in Memphis sounds off about a host of critical issues at the forefront of American politics...hear Congressman Steve Cohen weigh in on several topics, including the feud between Republican Senator Bob Corker and President Donald Trump.

