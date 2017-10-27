What we are working on Friday afternoon

Weather
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...We have cooled into the 50s across the region and we will continue to see those temperatures drop behind this cold front. This afternoon we could be talking about some areas seeing 40s outside along with some damp and breezy conditions. Pushing into the weekend we will get rid of the rain chances but we will see the chilly temperatures stick around.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Leftover showers. Winds NW 5-10. Low: 37.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 52.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are looking at the potential for patchy frost overnight and then widespread frost on our Sunday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s both mornings, with a freeze warning in effect for our Sunday morning. This weekend we are looking at plenty of sunshine through the afternoon hours with highs only heating up in the 50s area wide. If you will be spending time outside, we recommend a heavy coat and other winter gear.
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headline
The fight against opioids...A day after President Trump promised to help liberate American communities from the scourge of opioid addiction, his attorney general and a key federal agency are laying out their battle plans.
5 p.m. headline
A man and woman jumped, severely beaten, and critically injured by a group of men while walking in a popular part of Downtown Memphis...Arianna Poindexter is LIVE with the latest updates on the disturbing case, including reaction from people in the area.
6 p.m. headline
One of the top politicians in Memphis sounds off about a host of critical issues at the forefront of American politics...hear Congressman Steve Cohen weigh in on several topics, including the feud between Republican Senator Bob Corker and President Donald Trump.
Trending stories
1. Shooting victim's body dumped at Frayser fire station
2. Gospel singer Shea Norman dies at 45
3. Couple severely beaten in Downtown Memphis by group of men
4. Memphis chef changes company rules in response to 'me too' campaign
A man who opened fire on police officers is now barricaded inside an apartment in Memphis.More >>
A young couple was severely beaten while walking in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump has more support in Tennessee than he does in other parts of the country, according to the latest MTSU poll.More >>
This weekend, Memphis city leaders are teaming up with community leaders to get guns off the streets.More >>
A University of Memphis fraternity has been suspended from campus for five years.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
