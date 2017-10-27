New school promises fruitful career path for Mid-Southerners

Building that will house the new school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A new school is coming to Memphis.

In 2018, Memphis will be turning out new automobile technicians. It's all thanks to a partnership between the Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association and Moore Tech.

Those groups got together and created a new school specifically to help give Mid-Southerners a chance to pursue a fruitful career.

Gossett Motors President Al Gossett said the idea came about after recruiting efforts from Chicago to St. Louis showed that the Mid-South desperately needed more automobile technicians.

Moore Tech President Skip Redmond said his department is now working to create the best possible curriculum for the new school.

Redmond said graduates from the new school will receive a two year associate degree and other accreditation. Plus, the tuition for the school is much lower than similar programs in Dallas or Chicago. He said those cities often charge $40,000 per year for the same education that the new Mid-South school will offer for $10,500 per year.

Two hundred students are expected to fill the new school in 2018.

"We're excited as heck about the opportunity to bring some jobs and keep kids in the city," Gossett said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.