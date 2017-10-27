Downtown safety in question after couple attacked

A young couple was severely beaten while walking in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
A young couple was severely beaten while walking in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
The Collierville High School Football team is preparing for their last game with their head football coach in the foreseeable future.More >>
The Collierville High School Football team is preparing for their last game with their head football coach in the foreseeable future.More >>
Millington police are issuing a warning about a bank deposit scheme happening in the area.More >>
Millington police are issuing a warning about a bank deposit scheme happening in the area.More >>
A new school is coming to Memphis. In 2018, Memphis will be turning out new automobile technicians.More >>
A new school is coming to Memphis. In 2018, Memphis will be turning out new automobile technicians.More >>
Gospel recording artist Alen VonShea Norman, whose stage name is Shea Norman, passed away Thursday at the age of 45.More >>
Gospel recording artist Alen VonShea Norman, whose stage name is Shea Norman, passed away Thursday at the age of 45.More >>
A Memphis native is trying to claim a World Series ring.More >>
A Memphis native is trying to claim a World Series ring.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
A substitute teacher was caught on camera cursing at a high school student Thursday. A Biloxi Public Schools official confirmed the incident happened inside a Biloxi High School classroom.More >>
A substitute teacher was caught on camera cursing at a high school student Thursday. A Biloxi Public Schools official confirmed the incident happened inside a Biloxi High School classroom.More >>