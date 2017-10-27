Memphian seeks World Series glory with Dodgers

A Memphis native is trying to claim a World Series ring.

Logan Forsythe, second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is a Christian Brothers High School graduate. The Dodgers are taking on the Houston Astros in this year's World Series.

Forsythe played in both World Series games so far. He's walked twice and scored one run.

His high school coach said Forsythe is a one-of-a-kind player.

"Just a phenomenal fielder, hitter, all-around leader," Christian Brothers High School head baseball coach Buster Kelso said. "Logan is as hard a worker as any player I've ever had."

And that's high praise, because Kelso has coached a ton of great players. Kelso has coached high school baseball for nearly 40 years. He's won 10 state titles and more games than any coach in Tennessee history.

Forsythe contributed to many of those wins and one of those titles. He batted .500 and played a stellar third base in 2005 when the Purple Wave won a state title.

Forsythe then took his talents to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he was teammates with one of the pitchers he's facing in the World Series, Houston's Dallas Keuchel.

Forsythe broke into the majors in 2011 with the San Diego Padres. After three seasons with the Padres, he landed in Tampa Bay where he played three seasons for the Rays. This year is his first with the Dodgers.

The now 30-year-old, seven-year veteran, is playing a key role in helping the Dodgers have the Major League Baseball's best record. A role model for what it takes to succeed no matter what you do in life.

"He's not the best player on the Dodgers, but he works hard and he's a great teammate. He's a great leader. He's a great worker," Kelso said.

